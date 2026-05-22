The Tunney Act Under the Spotlight: Recent Settlements Reignite Calls for Reform of Antitrust Oversight

By: Matt Huppert & Cora Kuczynski (Winston & Strawn)



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In this article authors Matt Huppert & Cora Kuczynski discuss growing calls in Washington to reform the decades-old Tunney Act, the law governing judicial oversight of DOJ antitrust settlements. The piece explains that concerns have intensified following two controversial DOJ settlements, with critics arguing that the current framework allows politically influenced deals to receive only limited scrutiny from courts. The authors trace the Tunney Act’s origins back to the post-Watergate era, when Congress sought to prevent improper political influence over antitrust enforcement after the Nixon administration’s handling of the ITT merger settlement.

The article outlines the Tunney Act’s core procedural safeguards, including mandatory competitive-impact statements, public comment periods, disclosure requirements for communications with government officials, and judicial review to determine whether settlements are in the public interest. Despite these mechanisms, courts have historically applied a highly deferential standard toward DOJ settlements, often approving them with minimal substantive review. The authors note that even amendments intended to strengthen judicial oversight have done little to alter that practical reality.

Attention has recently focused on two high-profile settlements involving enterprise WLAN mergers and Live Nation/Ticketmaster. In both matters, allegations emerged that senior DOJ political leadership overrode antitrust staff objections and that politically connected lobbyists exerted improper influence during settlement negotiations. State attorneys general challenged the adequacy of the proposed remedies, and courts were asked to scrutinize the settlements more aggressively under the Tunney Act. These episodes, the authors explain, revived concerns that the law is no longer sufficient to safeguard competition-focused enforcement decisions from political pressure.

The article concludes by examining the proposed Antitrust Accountability and Transparency Act, introduced by Senator Amy Klobuchar and others. The bill would significantly expand Tunney Act oversight by applying it to FTC settlements and voluntary dismissals, strengthening disclosure obligations, limiting judicial deference to DOJ claims, imposing hold-separate requirements during review periods, and giving state attorneys general broader intervention rights. If enacted, the reforms could substantially reshape how federal antitrust settlements are negotiated, reviewed, and challenged in the future…

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