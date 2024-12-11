TikTok Challenges Canadian Shutdown Order in Federal Court

The Chinese-owned app, which boasts over 14 million monthly users in Canada, is requesting that the court overturn the shutdown order issued last month. Alternatively, TikTok has asked the court to return the matter to the government for reconsideration, with guidance on how to address concerns.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry defended the government’s position, stating, “the Government’s decision was informed by a thorough national security review and advice from Canada’s security and intelligence community,” as reported by Reuters.

Related: TikTok Enlists Veteran Supreme Court Advocate to Fight Potential US Ban

TikTok’s Canadian operations have been under scrutiny since last year, when Ottawa began investigating its plans for investment and expansion in the country. The review culminated in a government directive requiring the company to wind up its business activities. While the order does not block Canadians from accessing TikTok, it effectively halts the company’s operations within Canada.

TikTok warned that the shutdown would result in significant job losses, impacting hundreds of employees. In a statement regarding the legal challenge, the company said, “We believe it’s in the best interest of Canadians to find a meaningful solution and ensure that a local team remains in place, alongside the TikTok platform.”

Under Canadian law, the government has the authority to assess risks posed by foreign investments to national security, but the specifics of such reviews are kept confidential.

The Canadian directive mirrors actions taken in the United States, where the Biden administration has targeted TikTok over national security concerns. In April, President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. assets by January 2025 or face a potential nationwide ban. Earlier this week, TikTok and ByteDance filed appeals seeking to block the enforcement of the U.S. law while awaiting a Supreme Court review.

Source: Reuters