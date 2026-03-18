Top 10 Considerations for the Airline Industry in 2026

By: Jennifer Trock & Brendan T. Killeen (Morgan Lewis)
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In this piece, authors Jennifer Trock & Brendan T. Killeen (Morgan Lewis) share their insights on the converging legal, regulatory, and operational pressures shaping the airline industry in 2026. Cybersecurity remains a central risk, with airlines increasingly targeted by sophisticated actors and vulnerable legacy systems, prompting stronger regulatory oversight and rising litigation exposure. At the same time, AI-driven algorithmic pricing is drawing heightened antitrust scrutiny, as regulators and courts examine whether data-driven pricing systems may facilitate coordination or reduce competition.
Labor and employment risks also remain elevated, with ongoing wage-and-hour disputes, challenges to overtime exemptions, and increased whistleblower activity adding complexity to workforce management. In parallel, the growing integration of AI across airline operations is reshaping insurance and liability frameworks, raising questions around fault allocation, coverage gaps, and the shifting boundary between operational error, cyber incidents, and product liability.
The broader regulatory and policy environment is also evolving. A more deregulatory enforcement posture from transportation authorities is being paired with expectations of operational reinvestment, while tariffs and trade measures are increasing supply chain costs and volatility. At the same time, enforcement risks tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are rising, and airlines face continued exposure to consumer litigation, antitrust scrutiny over mergers and conduct, and expanded white-collar enforcement priorities.
Finally, the authors emphasize that sustainability and data governance are becoming critical pillars of airline strategy. Decarbonization efforts—particularly reliance on sustainable aviation fuel and carbon markets—face scaling and regulatory integrity challenges, while growing volumes of data are intensifying discovery obligations and compliance scrutiny. Overall, the piece underscores that airlines must adopt integrated, cross-functional approaches to risk, aligning legal, operational, and technological strategies to remain resilient in an increasingly complex and interconnected environment.
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