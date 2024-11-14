Trump’s Nominee for Attorney General Could Intensify Big Tech Battles

President-elect Donald Trump has named Representative Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general, a nomination that could give the Florida Republican significant power over legal matters, especially in addressing his longstanding concerns about Big Tech. According to Business Insider, if Gaetz is confirmed by the Senate, he will have the authority to pursue his tough stance on antitrust issues and tackle accusations that Silicon Valley firms discriminate against conservative viewpoints.

Gaetz has been an outspoken critic of Big Tech, frequently accusing major companies like Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet of suppressing conservative voices online. Per Business Insider, he has emerged as a prominent advocate for stricter antitrust enforcement, particularly aimed at these tech giants. In a 2021 speech, Gaetz expressed his frustration with the tech companies’ online moderation, saying, “The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us… Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman.” He even invoked the Second Amendment, adding, “We have an obligation to use it.”

Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general comes at a time when the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is already aggressively targeting Big Tech. Business Insider notes that the current FTC chair, Lina Khan, has led several high-profile actions to block mergers and address anticompetitive practices among tech firms, including lawsuits against Meta and Microsoft. Khan’s stance has garnered praise from figures like Gaetz and Vice President-elect JD Vance, both of whom have supported her efforts. However, with the potential for Khan to be replaced under the new administration, Gaetz’s position could continue her hard-line approach, as he has made clear that he hopes the next FTC chair would maintain the focus on challenging “predatory businesses.”

Despite the possible change in leadership, legal experts say the federal government’s antitrust policies may not undergo a significant shift. Mark A. Kasten, a white-collar defense attorney quoted by Business Insider, noted that while the leadership at the FTC might change, the overall direction on Big Tech could remain consistent. “We still expect to see a meaningful uptick in M&A activity, but the hurdles for Big Tech could remain elevated,” said Isaac Boltansky, BTIG’s director of policy research, in comments cited by Business Insider.

In addition to his antitrust focus, Gaetz’s record shows that he has occasionally diverged from the mainstream GOP stance on tech issues. Business Insider highlights that Gaetz voted against a TikTok ban earlier this year, a bill aimed at addressing national security concerns related to the app’s Chinese ownership. Under the legislation, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is required to divest its U.S. operations by January or face being banned from app stores. Gaetz’s position underscores his complex relationship with tech regulation, balancing security concerns with his broader opposition to perceived censorship.

As the Senate considers Gaetz’s confirmation, his influence could reshape the federal government’s approach to Big Tech and antitrust enforcement, with potential lasting impacts on Silicon Valley’s operations in the United States.

Source: Business Insider