UK Regulators Question Google’s Decision to Retain Third-Party Cookies

Google is once again facing regulatory pressure in the United Kingdom, as the nation’s competition watchdog raises concerns over the company’s approach to handling third-party cookies within its Chrome browser. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) expressed reservations on Tuesday, stating that “concerns remain” regarding Google’s revised plans to retain cookies, despite earlier intentions to phase them out, according to Reuters.

In July, the tech giant reversed its longstanding decision to eliminate third-party cookies, which are used to track users’ activities across the web. These cookies are a critical component for advertisers who rely on them to deliver personalized ads—one of Google’s primary sources of revenue. Advertisers had voiced opposition to the initial plan to remove cookies, arguing it would limit their ability to effectively target consumers, leaving them dependent on Google’s own user data.

In response to this backlash, Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, modified its strategy. The company now intends to give users the option to allow cookies when browsing with Chrome, hoping to address the concerns of advertisers and maintain competition in the digital ad market. However, per Reuters, the CMA has called for public input on Google’s revised approach, leading to further analysis of its impact on competition.

“Based on careful consideration of the responses we received, the CMA’s view is that competition concerns remain under Google’s revised approach,” the CMA stated on Tuesday. The authority warned that if it cannot agree on adequate changes to Google’s plans that address these competition concerns, it may need to pursue additional actions. This marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over how much power Google holds in the online advertising ecosystem.

The company’s use of cookies has been under scrutiny from other regulatory bodies as well, including the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Britain’s privacy watchdog. The ICO had previously supported Google’s original plan to remove cookies, believing it aligned with data privacy standards. However, with Google’s reversal, the conversation has shifted, prompting new discussions about privacy and competition in the advertising space.

A spokesperson for Google told Reuters that the company’s new approach is designed to give users more control and help them make informed decisions about their privacy. “As we finalize this approach, we’ll continue to consult with the CMA, ICO, and other regulators globally, and look forward to ongoing collaboration with the ecosystem to build for a private, ad-supported internet,” the spokesperson added.

Source: Reuters