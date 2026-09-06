US Justice Department Expands Beef-Pricing Probe to Grocery Chains

The US Justice Department has contacted eight grocery-store chains as part of an expanding investigation into possible anticompetitive conduct involving beef prices, according to a Sept. 4 report by MLex.

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The outreach signals that federal antitrust officials are widening their scrutiny beyond the beef industry itself and examining the role retailers may have played in the pricing of one of the most closely watched staples in American supermarkets.

The Justice Department sent letters to eight grocery chains as part of the investigation, MLex reported, citing a senior agency official. The publication described the inquiry as focused on potential anticompetitive activity involving beef prices.

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The development comes as competition in food markets and the cost of groceries remain prominent issues for US consumers and policymakers. Beef pricing in particular can be affected by conditions across a complicated supply chain stretching from cattle producers and meat processors to distributors and supermarkets.

Related: Canada Opens Broad Antitrust Investigation Into Food Supply Chain Amid Cost Concerns

Contacting retailers does not by itself establish wrongdoing. Antitrust investigations can involve requests for information from companies that regulators believe may possess evidence relevant to an inquiry, regardless of whether those businesses ultimately become targets of enforcement.

The latest step nevertheless indicates that Justice Department officials are examining a broader portion of the beef supply chain as they assess whether market behavior contributed to pricing patterns, according to MLex’s reporting.

MLex reported the development on Sept. 4 in an article by Khushita Vasant titled “US DOJ queries grocery store chains as beef price-fixing probe widens.” The original report is available from MLex.

Source: MLex