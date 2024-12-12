Winston & Strawn Grows DC Office With Antitrust Hire

Winston & Strawn LLP has announced the addition of Joshua (“Josh”) Hafenbrack as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. A seasoned litigator with expertise in antitrust law, Hafenbrack joins the firm’s Litigation Department, where he will focus on complex civil litigation and antitrust matters.

Hafenbrack, who previously served as senior litigation counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Antitrust Division, brings experience in both government and private practice. He has represented clients across various industries, including technology, media, and telecommunications, handling high-stakes antitrust cases. His time at the DOJ included a key role in a prominent monopolization case, and he was also instrumental in leading merger and monopolization investigations across several industries.

“I am excited to join Winston’s commercial litigation and antitrust teams as the firm continues to expand these practices in key markets, especially Washington, D.C.,” said Hafenbrack. “The firm has a well-earned reputation for handling high-profile litigation and antitrust matters, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues.”

David Rogers, the managing partner of Winston’s Washington, D.C. office, expressed enthusiasm about Hafenbrack’s addition. “We are delighted to welcome Josh to Winston. As a first-chair antitrust litigator, Josh’s exceptional experience in both private practice and government service will be invaluable to our clients. His arrival strengthens our national antitrust practice and supports our continued growth in the D.C. area.”

Hafenbrack’s addition is part of Winston & Strawn’s ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in the antitrust space, particularly in Washington, D.C., where the firm is increasingly recognized for handling high-profile, complex cases.

Source: Finance Yahoo