Woolworths Seeks Approval to Acquire Beak & Johnston in New Zealand

Supermarket giant Woolworths Group is pursuing regulatory approval from New Zealand’s Commerce Commission to acquire the entirety of Beak & Johnston Holdings, a food manufacturer and supplier with operations in both New Zealand and Australia. The proposed deal would see Woolworths take ownership of Beak & Johnston’s production facilities and its range of food products, which include ready-to-eat meals and meat alternatives.

According to a statement from the Commerce Commission, Woolworths is a well-established Australian retailer listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. In New Zealand, the company operates supermarkets under the Countdown and Metro brands and franchises other grocery outlets, including SuperValue and FreshChoice. Despite its significant presence in New Zealand’s retail sector, the Commission notes that Woolworths does not currently manufacture any grocery products within the country.

Beak & Johnston, on the other hand, has a broad manufacturing footprint across both New Zealand and Australia, producing chilled and frozen ready meals, soups, and slow-cooked meats. The company supplies products under well-known brands such as Pitango, Artisano, Beak & Sons, Ready Chef, and Strength Meals Co., per a statement from the Commerce Commission. The company also produces private-label products for retailers and imports plant-based meat alternatives from Impossible Foods.

The Commerce Commission further highlighted Beak & Johnston’s diverse client base, which includes grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service providers, and quick-service restaurants.

Source: ITwire