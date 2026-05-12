Zillow Sues Compass and Chicago’s MLS Over Private Listings Dispute

Zillow has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against Compass and Midwest Real Estate Data, escalating an ongoing battle over the future of private home listings in the U.S. real estate market.

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Filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the complaint accuses Compass and MRED of conspiring to restrict Zillow’s access to critical listing data in the Chicago market. Zillow alleges that the two organizations coordinated efforts to pressure the platform into displaying Compass’ private listings—properties marketed outside traditional public listing channels—or risk losing access to MRED’s data feed.

At the center of the dispute is Compass’ growing use of “private listings,” homes marketed exclusively within the brokerage’s internal network before appearing on public platforms. Zillow argues that this strategy reduces market transparency, limits consumer access to inventory, and undermines fair competition.

According to the lawsuit, MRED—one of the largest MLS systems in the country—threatened to cut off Zillow’s access to Chicagoland listing data after Zillow declined to display certain Compass listings that allegedly violated Zillow’s listing access standards. Zillow also claims Compass terminated its direct listing feed agreements with the company nationwide earlier this month.

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“This action seeks to restore competition and transparency in residential real estate,” Zillow said in its filing, arguing that Compass and MRED engaged in an unlawful group boycott in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Compass defended its business model in response, stating that homeowners should have greater control over how and when their properties are marketed. The brokerage has increasingly pushed private listing strategies as a way to give sellers more flexibility and exclusivity.

The lawsuit marks the latest chapter in a broader industry clash over listing transparency. Earlier this year, Compass dropped a separate lawsuit against Zillow after a judge denied its request for an injunction related to Zillow’s listing policies.

Industry analysts say the outcome of this case could reshape how listings are distributed nationwide and influence whether brokerages can continue expanding private listing networks without relying on traditional MLS systems.

Source: Inman