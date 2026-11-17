By: Alison Tanchyk, Amanda B. Robinson, Darwin P. Roberts, David B. Mendelsohn & Alice S. Hrdy (Morgan Lewis)

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In this piece, authors Alison Tanchyk, Amanda B. Robinson, Darwin P. Roberts, David B. Mendelsohn & Alice S. Hrdy (Morgan Lewis) look at the implications of the 2026 US midterm elections for state attorney general (AG) enforcement priorities and multistate litigation. Democratic victories in previously Republican-held offices in Texas, Georgia, Iowa, and Kansas, alongside a likely victory in Ohio, could reshape the balance of influence among state AGs. Combined with Democratic gains in governors’ offices, state legislatures, and both chambers of Congress, these changes may strengthen challenges to Trump administration policies and increase scrutiny of businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The authors explain that the changing political landscape could significantly influence the composition, leadership, and direction of multistate investigations. Although Republican AGs will continue to represent more than 20 states, Democratic gains in influential jurisdictions may affect which offices lead investigations, the issues pursued, and the strategies adopted in litigation and settlement negotiations. Nevertheless, bipartisan cooperation is expected to remain important, as demonstrated by the recent 33-state coalition that secured a favorable jury verdict against Live Nation and Ticketmaster despite differing federal and state litigation strategies.

The discussion also highlights the potential for increased tensions and overlapping activity between state and federal authorities. With Democrats taking control of Congress in January 2027, congressional oversight priorities may increasingly intersect with investigations conducted by Democratic AGs. Businesses could consequently face parallel inquiries, competing regulatory expectations, and separate demands for information from multiple government authorities, particularly where federal and state enforcement priorities diverge.

Finally, the authors identify several areas likely to remain central to state AG enforcement regardless of political affiliation, including consumer protection, financial services, digital assets, privacy, technology, and antitrust. Particular attention is expected around pricing practices, deceptive fees, data collection, digital financial products, technology platforms, mergers, and the growing use of artificial intelligence. The authors conclude that 2027 and 2028 are likely to bring heightened state AG enforcement activity, requiring businesses to prepare for evolving priorities, multistate investigations, and increasingly complex federal-state regulatory dynamics…

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