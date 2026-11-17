By: Dušan Hlavatý & David Závada (Baker McKenzie)
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In this entry to the Connect on Tech blog authors Dušan Hlavatý & David Závada (Baker McKenzie) offer the first installment in this series on Lookalikes, Copycats, and Dupes, discussing the growing popularity of products that imitate established brands and the legal challenges they present for brand owners. Driven in part by social media platforms such as TikTok and low-cost retailers like Temu and Shein, these products range from lookalikes that mimic packaging and appearance to dupes that replicate a product’s scent or functionality without copying its design. The authors explain that while not every imitation is unlawful, certain practices may constitute unfair competition under Czech law.
The authors first examine the likelihood of consumer confusion, emphasizing that courts assess the overall impression of a product rather than isolated design elements. Drawing on Czech case law, including the Termix and Tefal disputes, they demonstrate that simply adding a different brand logo may not be enough to distinguish an imitation from the original. Conversely, similarities involving commonplace or functional product features do not automatically establish infringement, particularly where sufficient distinguishing elements are present.
The discussion then turns to free-riding on reputation, which occurs when competitors exploit another brand’s investments and market recognition without making comparable efforts of their own. Cases such as MIVARDI and Didaktis demonstrate that product similarity alone is insufficient and that protection may be limited once the original manufacturer has had sufficient time to capitalize on its market position. The Duracell case, however, illustrates that free-riding can occur even between entirely different product categories, provided consumers associate the imitation with the reputation of the original.
Finally, the authors consider the legal challenges surrounding perfume dupes, particularly when sellers explicitly compare cheaper alternatives with luxury fragrances or market them as replicas or equivalents. Such practices may constitute impermissible comparative advertising and unfair exploitation of brand reputation, even when sellers include disclaimers stating that their products are not originals. While Czech courts have yet to directly address many perfume-dupe disputes, EU case law, particularly L’Oréal and Interflora, provides guidance. The authors conclude that unfair competition law offers brand owners meaningful protection, although the legal treatment of dupes remains an evolving area with some uncertainty…
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