AI Transforms Search in a Way That Could Make Google’s Default Advantage Stronger

By: Cristian Santesteban (RedPeak Economics/Pro Market)



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In this article for Pro Market, author Cristian Santesteban shares how Google’s longstanding strategy of paying for default placement across devices and browsers remains central to its dominance in online search, even as the market shifts toward AI-driven “answer-first” experiences. While a 2025 court remedy in the U.S. antitrust case against Google stopped short of banning such payments, the author argues that this cautious approach underestimates how critical default positioning remains in shaping user behavior and market power.

The article explains that generative AI is transforming search by delivering direct, conversational answers rather than lists of links, but this evolution does not necessarily weaken Google’s position. Although competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic have strong AI models, they lack Google’s “search stack”—its vast indexing, retrieval systems, and real-time data infrastructure. This gives Google a structural advantage in producing higher-quality, continuously improving answers, especially when paired with its ability to capture massive user traffic through default access points.

A key argument is that control over default entry points determines who captures the most “answer sessions,” which generate valuable interaction data used to refine AI systems. These feedback loops—tracking how users engage with answers, refine queries, and complete transactions—are essential for improving AI performance. Because default placement drives scale, it allows Google to accumulate superior learning signals, reinforcing its dominance even in an AI-driven landscape where model quality alone is not निर्णative.

Finally, the author contends that current remedies may be insufficient to restore competition, as Google can continue to outbid rivals for default status and maintain its data advantage. He proposes that regulators closely monitor metrics such as the impact of default placement on usage, substitution patterns between platforms, and the pricing of default deals. Without stronger intervention—such as limiting or restructuring default payments—there is a significant risk that Google’s market power will persist, simply evolving alongside the technology rather than being disrupted by it.

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