Altria, Juul Seek Pause in Antitrust Case as Class Certification Appeal Moves Forward
Altria and Juul have asked a California federal court to temporarily halt ongoing antitrust litigation while they pursue an appeal of a class certification ruling, according to Law360. The companies filed their motion earlier this week after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit agreed to review a February order that certified multiple classes of purchasers alleging they paid inflated prices for Juul products.