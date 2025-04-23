Apple, Meta Hit with Fines Under EU’s New Digital Markets Act

Under the European Union’s new tech regulation framework, the European Commission has issued its first penalties under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), targeting U.S. tech behemoths Apple and Meta, according to Politico.

Apple was fined €500 million for violations tied to its App Store practices, while Meta received a €200 million penalty related to its controversial “pay or consent” model for Facebook and Instagram users in the EU. The Commission argued that Meta’s approach, which required users to either pay for an ad-free experience or accept tracking for personalized advertising, breached the DMA’s rules on user consent and fair competition.

Per Politico, these fines come after months of scrutiny following the DMA’s enforcement in 2024, marking a new era of digital oversight within the EU. Both cases were the outcome of investigations that stretched over a year, highlighting the Commission’s intensified focus on reigning in the market power of so-called “gatekeeper” platforms.

In addition to the financial penalty, Apple was handed a cease-and-desist order mandating further changes to its product offerings by the end of June. Should the company fail to comply, it could face additional daily fines, the Commission warned.

While the fines represent a milestone under the new rulebook, they fall short of previous penalties issued under EU antitrust laws. Last year, Apple was fined €1.8 billion over its conduct in the music streaming market, and Meta was hit with a €797 million fine for promoting its classified ads service on its platforms, Politico reported.

Acknowledging that these are the first enforcement actions under the DMA, a senior EU official noted that the Commission took a measured approach, particularly in Meta’s case, given that the company adjusted its policies in November—just months after the EU raised initial concerns.

Despite the punitive measures, there was a silver lining for both firms. The Commission closed a separate investigation into Apple’s compliance with DMA rules on browsers and default apps, citing recent changes that improved access for competitors like Mozilla on iOS devices.

Altogether, the Commission adopted five decisions related to the DMA on Wednesday, underscoring the EU’s commitment to reshaping the digital marketplace and setting a precedent for future enforcement.

Source: Politico