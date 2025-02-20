Apple Pushes Back Against UK Regulator’s Proposed Browser Market Remedies

Apple has expressed concerns over proposed regulatory remedies aimed at addressing competition issues in the UK’s mobile browser market, arguing that certain measures could dampen the company’s drive to innovate, according to Reuters.

The tech giant’s response follows an ongoing investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the supply of mobile browsers, browser engines, and the distribution of cloud gaming services via mobile app stores in the country. According to Reuters, both Apple and Google submitted their responses to the investigation, which were made public on the UK government’s website on Wednesday.

Apple took particular issue with remedy options that could require it to provide feature access for its WebKit browser engine and iOS-specific functionalities used by Safari. Per Reuters, the company stated that it would “not be appropriate” to mandate free access to such features, emphasizing the significant time and resources required to develop them.

Read more: EU’s Digital Regulations Under Fire from US Leaders and Big Tech Giants

“Apple cannot recoup a reasonable amount of those expenses … to do so would have a chilling impact on Apple’s incentives to innovate and would lead to free-riding and underinvestment on the part of third parties,” the company argued in its submission.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched the investigation in response to concerns that Apple and Google hold dominant positions in mobile browsing and cloud gaming services, potentially limiting consumer choice and stifling competition. The CMA has been considering various remedial measures to address these concerns, prompting responses from both tech giants.

According to Reuters, Apple maintains that imposing mandatory access to its proprietary technology at no cost would not only undermine its business model but could also disincentivize further investment in new browser-related innovations.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the CMA has yet to decide on the final course of action.

Source:Reuters