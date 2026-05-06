Arnold & Porter Strengthens London Competition Team

Arnold & Porter has appointed dual-qualified lawyer Nicola Chesaites as a partner in its London office, strengthening the firm’s contentious competition law capabilities.

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Chesaites joins the firm as an employed barrister and partner after spending just under a year practising as a freelance barrister, following her departure from Wilkie Farr & Gallagher in May 2025, where she had served as a partner for nearly four years, according to a statement from the firm.

With more than 17 years of experience, Chesaites is qualified both as a barrister in the UK and as an advocate in Belgium. Her practice has focused on competition damages litigation, collective actions under the UK’s private enforcement framework and complex European Union disputes. Per a statement, she has represented both claimants and defendants before the English courts and the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal, while also appearing before the EU General Court and Court of Justice in matters involving corporates and EU institutions.

Her experience spans a broad range of disputes, including cases involving banking resolution, trade, sanctions, pharmaceuticals and transportation. Before joining Wilkie, Chesaites spent three years as a partner at Quinn Emanuel in London, having first joined the firm as counsel in 2013 before being promoted to partner in 2019. She later moved to Wilkie in 2021 alongside several colleagues.

Earlier in her career, Chesaites worked as a référendaire at the European Court of Justice and spent four years as a senior associate in Covington & Burling’s Brussels office. She originally trained and qualified as a barrister at Twenty Essex. Her background also includes time as an EU law research associate at Freshfields and a role as a law lecturer at the University of Westminster before qualification.

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Kathleen Harris, head of Arnold & Porter’s London office, said: “Nicola is widely recognised as a leading competition litigator and for her skill in navigating complex litigation risk and strategic advisory work. Her arrival strengthens our robust competition and commercial litigation practices. She will be a great addition to [the firm’s] London team.”

Niels Christian Ersbøll, global co-chair of the firm’s antitrust practice group and head of its Brussels office, added: “Nicola’s unique dual qualification as both a barrister and a Belgian advocate will be a significant asset, enhancing our ability to support clients across the UK and EU in their cross-border antitrust matters and interconnected litigation, regulatory and transactional needs. We are delighted to welcome her to the firm.”

Commenting on her move, Chesaites said: “Arnold & Porter’s integrated platform and global footprint make it an ideal environment for my practice, and I look forward to collaborating with colleagues in Europe and globally to provide clients with advice on their antitrust, regulatory and litigation risks.”

The appointment follows recent recognition for Harris, who was named 2026 Law Firm Leader of the Year in the International Law Firm category at the Women and Diversity in Law Awards last week. Reflecting on the honour in a LinkedIn post, Harris said: “It is a privilege to receive this award, and my heartfelt thanks go to the organisers, judges and all my colleagues who support me daily. I recognise it is a privilege to be able to do my job and, more importantly, contribute positively to everyone else’s success and the next generation.”

Source: Global Legal Post