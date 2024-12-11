Athletes Behind NCAA Antitrust Settlement Push for Collective Bargaining Rights

Three athletes whose lawsuits led to the $2.8 billion NCAA antitrust settlement are advocating for sweeping structural reforms in college athletics. They have called for the establishment of collective bargaining rights for college athletes through an independent players’ association.

In a December 2 letter to U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken, who is overseeing the settlement, Grant House, Sedona Prince, and Nya Harrison supported the settlement’s terms but warned of potential vulnerabilities without athlete representation in negotiations with schools and conferences. They argued that without collective bargaining, athletes remain at risk of exploitation and the industry could face continued legal battles. The athletes urged the court to “lend its imprimatur” to efforts allowing players to negotiate collectively in the future.

The NCAA has consistently opposed treating college athletes as employees, a stance that hinders legally binding collective bargaining agreements. While Judge Wilken is unlikely to facilitate the creation of a players’ association, the athletes’ letter underscores ongoing concerns about fairness and representation in college sports.

Jeffrey Kessler, attorney for the class action plaintiffs, told ESPN the letter is unlikely to disrupt the settlement process. The correspondence, shared by the advocacy group Athletes.org, has nevertheless drawn attention to the broader question of athletes’ rights within the collegiate system.

Source: ABC NY