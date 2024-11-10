Vanderbilt QB Sues NCAA Over Junior College Eligibility Rules

Vanderbilt University quarterback Diego Pavia has filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), arguing that its eligibility rules for junior college athletes are restrictive and anticompetitive. Filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Pavia’s suit challenges specific NCAA bylaws he claims unfairly limit junior college athletes’ ability to compete and earn in NCAA Division I sports after transferring, according to Bloomberg.

At the center of Pavia’s case is the NCAA’s “five-year rule,” a bylaw providing collegiate athletes with a five-year period to complete four seasons of play. This rule, also called an “eligibility clock,” starts ticking from the moment a student-athlete enrolls full-time at any collegiate institution—NCAA-affiliated or not. Pavia argues that this structure is problematic for junior college athletes, whose eligibility clock begins at their junior college, leaving them with fewer seasons to play if they transfer to an NCAA school after two years.

Per the lawsuit, Pavia contends the NCAA’s approach to eligibility does not support the academic progression of junior college athletes, as intended. Instead, he asserts, starting an athlete’s eligibility clock at a two-year institution does not align with helping them reach academic or athletic goals once they join an NCAA institution. He advocates for adjustments to the bylaw, proposing that the eligibility clock should only start when an athlete enrolls at an NCAA institution.

Read more: Attorney Challenges NCAA’s $2.78 Billion Settlement in Landmark Antitrust Cases

In addition to eligibility concerns, Pavia’s suit highlights barriers to junior college athletes’ potential income from name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. Since the Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling allowing college athletes to receive compensation for NIL, multiple lawsuits have scrutinized NCAA policies that plaintiffs claim restrict financial opportunities for athletes. According to Bloomberg, Pavia’s case joins a growing wave of litigation addressing college athletes’ economic rights.

This legal action follows recent developments involving NCAA athlete compensation. Last month, a federal judge granted preliminary approval for a $2.8 billion settlement in an antitrust case involving the NCAA. However, the settlement remains contentious, as some advocate for adjustments to ensure equitable pay across genders, Bloomberg reports.

Pavia, who previously played at a junior college before joining New Mexico State and later transferring to Vanderbilt, suggests changes that would redefine intercollegiate competition within NCAA bylaws. Under his proposal, eligibility would be based on enrollment at an NCAA member institution rather than any collegiate institution, which could give junior college athletes a fairer chance at completing a full four-season collegiate career.

Source: Bloomberg