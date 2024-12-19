Attorneys Seek $525 Million in Fees in NCAA Settlement Case

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs in a groundbreaking antitrust settlement involving the NCAA and the Power Five conferences have requested nearly $525 million in legal fees and costs, according to court filings made Tuesday. The cases center on compensation for college athletes, with the proposed settlement amounting to billions of dollars.

The plaintiffs’ legal team, led by Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Jeff Kessler of Winston & Strawn, is also seeking permission to apply for additional payments annually, as allowed under the settlement terms. These additional requests, if approved, could amount to approximately $250 million over time, as detailed in the filings, per USA Today.

The disbursement of these funds would primarily occur over a 10-year period, drawn from various settlement pools established as part of the agreement. According to USA Today, this structure aligns with the broader terms of the settlement, designed to address longstanding disputes over athlete compensation.

The legal battle has been closely watched, given its implications for the NCAA and collegiate sports. Attorneys Berman and Kessler have been at the forefront of the case, championing the rights of student-athletes in a series of high-profile antitrust claims. The requested amounts reflect the extensive legal work involved in reaching a resolution of this magnitude, as noted in court documents.

Source: USA Today