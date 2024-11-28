Australia Passes Strict Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Australia has moved forward with a groundbreaking new law that bans children under the age of 16 from accessing social media, marking a significant step in the global regulation of Big Tech. The decision, approved on Thursday, follows a heated national debate and positions Australia at the forefront of efforts to safeguard minors from the harmful impacts of digital platforms.

The law mandates that major tech companies—including Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, as well as TikTok—must implement systems that prevent minors from logging in. Failure to comply will result in hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million), per Reuters. The new rules are set to take effect in one year, with a trial phase for enforcement methods beginning in January.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose center-left government has been grappling with declining approval ratings ahead of the 2025 election, heralded the legislation as a political victory. Despite facing opposition from privacy advocates and certain child rights groups, public support for the ban is overwhelming, with recent polls showing that 77% of Australians back the measure.

The law has garnered significant attention due to its potential global influence, as it establishes one of the toughest regulatory frameworks targeting social media giants. This move comes amid growing concerns over the negative effects of social media on young people, particularly in relation to cyberbullying and mental health issues. The push for the ban gained further momentum after a parliamentary inquiry in 2024 heard testimonies from parents whose children had suffered from the psychological toll of online harassment, including instances of self-harm.

Public support for the ban has been bolstered by the media, with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, Australia’s largest newspaper publisher, running a campaign called “Let Them Be Kids.” This campaign has advocated for stronger protections for children in the digital age, further galvanizing support for the legislation.

As the trial phase begins and the nation prepares for the full implementation of the law, Australia’s bold stance could influence how other countries approach the regulation of social media platforms and their impact on minors.

