Tech Giants Urge Australian Government to Delay Controversial Social Media Bill

Tech giants Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, have called on the Australian government to postpone a proposed bill that would restrict social media use for children under 16. The companies argue that more time is needed to evaluate the bill’s impact, particularly regarding its proposed age-verification measures, according to Reuters.

The legislation, introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government, is among the strictest globally in regulating children’s access to social media. It mandates that platforms—not parents or children—must implement robust age-verification measures to prevent underage access. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to AUD 49.5 million ($32 million).

The government aims to pass the bill before the parliamentary session concludes on Thursday. However, critics, including tech companies and independent lawmakers, have accused the administration of rushing the process, allowing only one day for public submissions on the proposal.

Related: Australia Drops Plan to Fine Tech Giants for Misinformation Spread

Google and Meta, in their responses, urged the government to wait for the results of an age-verification trial currently underway. The trial involves potential methods such as biometric systems or government-issued IDs. Meta stated that without the trial’s findings, neither the industry nor Australians can fully grasp the bill’s implications. The company criticized the bill as “inconsistent and ineffective.”

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, expressed “significant concerns” over the lack of detailed consultation with experts, social media firms, and young users. It stated that the legislation, as drafted, does not adequately consider the nuances of its implementation. “Where novel policy is put forward, it’s important that legislation is drafted in a thorough and considered way, to ensure it is able to achieve its stated intention. This has not been the case with respect to this Bill,” TikTok said.

The bill is expected to pass with support from the opposition Liberal Party, but its accelerated timeline has drawn criticism. A Senate committee tasked with communications legislation is set to release its findings on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters