Baker McKenzie Appoints New Global Chair for Antitrust & Competition Practice

Baker McKenzie has announced the appointment of Creighton Macy as the new Global Chair of its Antitrust & Competition Practice, marking a significant leadership change within the firm’s globally recognized team.

According to a statement from Baker McKenzie, Macy is a leading figure in global antitrust law, consistently recognized for his expertise in high-stakes transactions, investigations, compliance, and counseling. Since taking charge of the firm’s North America Antitrust team in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in its growth and expansion, earning widespread acclaim within the legal industry.

Colin Murray, Baker McKenzie’s North America Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the impact of Macy’s leadership in a statement, noting that the North America Antitrust & Competition group has flourished under his guidance. “We have no doubt that Creighton, with a relentless focus towards serving clients, will lead our Global Antitrust team to continued success in his expanded role,” Murray said.

Joyce Smith, Partner and Member of Baker McKenzie’s Global Executive Committee, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Macy’s reputation as a respected leader among colleagues worldwide. “We look forward to seeing him build upon this momentum as he leads our Global Antitrust team to continued success,” Smith added.

Baker McKenzie’s Antitrust & Competition Practice is one of the largest in the world, comprising more than 250 practitioners across 60 offices in 43 countries. Per a statement from the firm, the team is consistently recognized for its expertise in handling complex competition law matters, including litigation, regulatory investigations, criminal and civil enforcement, and merger clearance. Additionally, the group provides compliance guidance and training for clients navigating the evolving antitrust landscape.

In response to his appointment, Macy expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am honored to take on this expanded leadership role. Baker McKenzie’s Antitrust Practice has a tremendous global team, and we will continue to be hyper focused on delivering exceptional client service worldwide.”

Before joining Baker McKenzie in 2017, Macy held several high-ranking positions within the US Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. He served as Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel, advising on civil and criminal antitrust enforcement and policy matters. His tenure at the DOJ included work on numerous high-profile cases, further solidifying his expertise in competition law.

Source: Baker McKenzie