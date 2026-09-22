Beijing Targets Overseas Regulatory Risks in New Corporate Compliance Push

The State Administration for Market Regulation is soliciting public comments on the proposed revisions through Sept. 29, according to a Sept. 22 report by China Daily. The changes would update guidance introduced in 2021 for Chinese companies operating overseas and for businesses in China whose conduct may affect foreign markets.

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The proposed overhaul reflects a more complicated regulatory environment for cross-border business. China Daily reported that the revised guidance gives greater attention to the digital economy and incorporates recent changes in overseas antitrust enforcement involving agreements between companies, abuse of dominant market positions and merger reviews.

The draft also updates information on merger-notification thresholds in major jurisdictions, including the European Union, the US and Germany, according to China Daily.

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The changes come as Chinese companies pursue investments, acquisitions and other business opportunities overseas while facing regulatory scrutiny that can extend beyond conventional competition law.

Under the proposed guidance, companies are encouraged to consider foreign-investment security screening and rules governing foreign subsidies when assessing cross-border transactions, China Daily reported. Such reviews can create additional regulatory requirements for overseas acquisitions and investments even when a transaction clears traditional antitrust hurdles.

The regulator is also placing greater emphasis on legal exposure outside China. The draft expands its discussion of private civil antitrust litigation in major markets alongside existing risks such as administrative penalties and possible criminal liability, according to China Daily.

China’s regulator cited an increase in overseas antitrust investigations and litigation as part of the backdrop for the revisions, the publication reported.

The original 2021 guidance covers activities including exports, overseas investment and mergers and acquisitions. The proposed update would retain that broad scope while adapting the compliance framework to regulatory developments that have emerged as Chinese companies deepen their presence in international markets, according to China Daily.

Source: China Daily