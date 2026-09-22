Beijing Targets Overseas Regulatory Risks in New Corporate Compliance Push

China’s market regulator is preparing revised antitrust compliance guidance for companies with international operations, broadening its focus to digital markets, foreign investment reviews and other regulatory risks confronting Chinese businesses as they expand abroad.
The State Administration for Market Regulation is soliciting public comments on the proposed revisions through Sept. 29, according to a Sept. 22 report by China Daily. The changes would update guidance introduced in 2021 for Chinese companies operating overseas and for businesses in China whose conduct may affect foreign markets.