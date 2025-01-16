Belgium Opens Antitrust Probe into AB InBev’s Market Practices

Belgium’s antitrust regulator has initiated a formal investigation into AB InBev, the world’s largest beer company, over concerns about its business practices in the domestic market. The inquiry stems from complaints raised by industry stakeholders regarding the terms imposed on wholesalers and hospitality operators for beer supply.

According to Reuters, the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) issued a statement on Thursday, confirming that its Prosecutor General found “serious indications” of potential violations of competition laws. These alleged breaches involve abuse of a dominant market position and anticompetitive agreements. As a result, the BCA decided to proceed with a formal antitrust investigation into AB InBev’s operations.

AB InBev, in response to the development, emphasized its adherence to local regulations across the markets it serves. Per Reuters, the company stated that it provides highly flexible beer contracts to bar owners and intends to cooperate fully with the authorities throughout the review process. “We will take this opportunity to again present and substantiate our position to the BCA and will continue to cooperate constructively throughout the evaluation,” the brewer noted.

AB InBev was formed through InBev acquiring the American company Anheuser-Busch. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a publicly listed company, with its primary listing on the Euronext Brussels. It has secondary listings on Mexico City Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and New York Stock Exchange.

Source: Reuters

Related: Anheuser-Busch InBev Earnings Up as Consumers Get Away From Home