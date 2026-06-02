Bernie Sanders Prepping Bill To Give the Public 50% Stakes in AI Companies

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will shortly introduce legislation to create a sovereign wealth fund by taking a 50% stake in the largest AI companies. Under the soon-to-be-proposed American A.I. Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, the U.S. would acquire half the stock of OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI and other leading AI companies through a mandated equity transfer. The government would then hold voting shares and receive equal board representation at each company, giving it the power to affect corporate priorities and policies directly.