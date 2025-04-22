Boeing to Sell Key Digital Aviation Units to Thoma Bravo in $10.55 Billion Deal

Boeing has announced the sale of significant portions of its Digital Aviation Solutions division to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion.

The agreement, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, includes the sale of Boeing’s navigation business Jeppesen, which the company originally acquired in 2000 for $1.5 billion. Per the statement, Boeing will retain parts of the division that utilize aircraft-specific and fleet-wide data to deliver services such as diagnostics, repair, and maintenance to both commercial and defense clients.

The move is part of a broader strategy to streamline Boeing’s portfolio. According to a statement, the U.S. aerospace manufacturer is focusing its digital efforts on areas that directly support operational readiness and efficiency across customer fleets. Roughly 3,900 employees currently work in the Digital Aviation Solutions group impacted by the divestiture.

Englewood, Colorado-based Jeppesen, a long-established name in aviation navigation, has become a highly attractive asset for buyers due to its steady cash flow potential. The unit’s appeal helped push the deal price significantly beyond Boeing’s initial expectations. While the company reportedly targeted a sale price above $6 billion when it began the auction last year, strong demand pushed the final agreement to nearly double that figure.

This development follows Boeing’s recent sale of its maintenance operation at London’s Gatwick Airport to British Airways in February. The company is also in the process of trying to divest its drone unit, Insitu, signaling a continued focus on core operations and financial recalibration.

The sale to Thoma Bravo is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Source: Reuters