Both Left and Right in Washington Eye Public Equity Stakes in AI Companies

President Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders don’t agree on much, but they have both recently expressed interest in the U.S. taking equity stakes in AI companies as a means to give the public a stake in the technology’s future. CNBC reported Friday that President Trump has been in discussions with OpenAI for more than a year about the government taking a piece of the company. That report came one week after Sanders (I-VT) announced plans in an op-ed in the New York Times to introduce legislation for the government to take 50% stakes in leading AI companies via mandatory equity transfers.