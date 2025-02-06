Brazilian Architecture Council Convicted of Antitrust Violations

The Office of the Superintendent General of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) has found the Brazilian Council of Architecture and Urban Planning (CAU/BR) guilty of antitrust violations in the architectural services market. The decision follows an investigation into allegations of price-fixing within the sector.

According to a statement from CADE, the probe was initiated after a complaint was lodged via the Clique-Denúncia platform. The antitrust complaint accused CAU/BR of setting fixed prices for architecture and urban planning services, a practice that undermines fair market competition. While the professional council was legally permitted to approve and publish fee schedules, the investigation found that it had exceeded its mandate.

Per the statement, evidence revealed that CAU/BR went beyond merely approving and disseminating fee schedules. The council actively worked to standardize these pricing structures and integrated them into its Code of Ethics. Furthermore, punitive measures were established for non-compliance, despite the absence of any legal framework supporting such enforcement.

Based on the gathered evidence, CADE determined that CAU/BR had engaged in anticompetitive practices and recommended the imposition of a fine as a penalty. The case has now been referred to CADE’s Tribunal, where it will be assigned to a Rapporteur for a final ruling on the matter.

Source: CADE