Brazil’s Supreme Court Orders X Not to Evade Platform Ban, Warns of Daily Fine

Brazil’s Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, instructing it not to attempt to bypass a court-ordered ban in the country. The ruling, which was made public on Thursday, threatens a daily fine of 5 million reais ($921,726.95) if X does not comply, according to Reuters.

The platform had been blocked in Brazil following a legal dispute in August between Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes. During the dispute, the Supreme Court ordered mobile and internet service providers in the country to cut off access to X, a move that was implemented within hours. However, on Wednesday, X unexpectedly became accessible to some users in Brazil after an update to its communications network circumvented the imposed block.

As a result of this breach, a 5 million-real fine has already been imposed on the platform, per Reuters. The court’s decision reiterated that any further attempts to defy the judiciary’s order could lead to escalating penalties. Justice Moraes stated in his latest ruling that there is “no doubt” that X, under Musk’s leadership, is attempting to flout Brazil’s legal system. He added that the company appeared to have a deliberate “strategy” in place to sidestep the ban.

X’s difficulties in Brazil stem from its refusal to comply with court orders that have previously targeted accounts involved in investigations over the dissemination of false information and hate speech. Musk has publicly condemned such moves, labeling them as acts of censorship. The court had also ordered X to appoint a local representative, as mandated by Brazilian law, though the platform had yet to comply.

In a statement on Wednesday, X attributed the temporary restoration of its service to a switch in network providers, describing the event as “inadvertent and temporary.” The company also reiterated its intention to collaborate with the Brazilian government in hopes of resuming normal operations soon.

Meanwhile, CNN Brasil reported, citing lawyers involved in X’s defense, that the platform now intends to comply with Brazilian court rulings in order to fully restore its services in the country.

This ongoing dispute between Musk’s platform and Brazil’s judiciary highlights a broader conflict over the regulation of social media platforms and the balance between free speech and the need to combat harmful content.

Source: Reuters