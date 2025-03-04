BRG Strengthens Antitrust and Competition Team with DC Hire

Consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) has announced the addition of Dr. Ai Deng as a managing director within its Antitrust and Competition group. Based in Washington, D.C., Dr. Deng brings nearly two decades of experience in economic consulting, research, and project management to the firm.

According to a statement from BRG, Dr. Deng has played a role in advising on some of the most complex cartel, market manipulation, and monopolization cases in recent history. His expertise has led him to collaborate with regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission on issues ranging from merger investigations to financial market manipulation. His advisory work spans a diverse set of industries, including artificial intelligence, finance, digital advertising, automotive, and energy.

Per the firm’s announcement, Dr. Deng is recognized for his contributions to the study of antitrust concerns in emerging technologies. His research, covering topics such as econometrics, predictive analytics, causal inference, and the intersection of AI and blockchain with antitrust law, has been published in academic journals and book chapters.

David Sunding, vice chairman of BRG and leader of its Antitrust and Competition practice, highlighted the strategic advantage of Dr. Deng’s appointment. “Ai’s strong background in econometric tools will complement the work we do with proposed class action certification in antitrust matters. His multidisciplinary background and technical expertise also includes AI, machine learning and data science and will be invaluable to our clients navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

Beyond his consulting work, Dr. Deng serves as a resource for the Romanian National Council for Scientific Research, lectures at Johns Hopkins University, and contributes as an editor for the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Antitrust Source magazine. He frequently shares insights on competition issues related to technology at conferences organized by the Competition Bureau of Canada, Peru’s antitrust authority, and the ABA.

“BRG has long been a leading voice when it comes to antitrust and competition issues that arise in today’s digital economy and platform markets,” said Dr. Deng in a statement. “I’m pleased to take this exciting next step in my career and collaborate with the firm’s deep bench of experts across the globe.”

Dr. Deng earned his Ph.D. in economics and econometrics from Boston University. Prior to joining BRG, he held a position at another global consulting firm.

Source: PR Newswire