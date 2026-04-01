Broadcasters Urge FCC to Revisit Sports Antitrust Rules Amid Shifting Media Landscape
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reconsider longstanding policies governing sports broadcasting, as industry stakeholders respond to evolving trends in how live sports are distributed and consumed. The request comes as part of a broader set of filings submitted in response to a Feb. 25 FCC Media Bureau public notice seeking input on changes in the sports media marketplace and their impact on consumers and local television stations.