Burner Account Mystery Adds Intrigue to NASL’s Case Against US Soccer

A high-profile antitrust trial is currently unfolding in a federal court, pitting the now-defunct North American Soccer League (NASL) against the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and Major League Soccer (MLS). The case, which involves claims of anti-competitive conduct, has drawn attention due to its potential financial implications and the prominent figures involved.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by NASL’s former chairman Rocco Commisso, accuses USSF and MLS of conspiring to prevent the league from effectively competing. According to a statement, NASL contends that the governing bodies worked together to strip the league of its Division II status, ultimately causing it to cease operations in 2018. Commisso, a billionaire businessman and owner of Mediacom, is seeking damages of up to $170 million—a figure that could be tripled if the court rules in NASL’s favor, as is standard in antitrust litigation.

The trial, which commenced earlier this month, has featured testimony from notable sports executives and investors. Per a statement, expected witnesses include MLS commissioner Don Garber, FC Dallas and Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and Val Ackerman, the commissioner of the Big East Conference and former USSF board member. Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who previously owned the NASL franchise Puerto Rico FC, is also among those connected to the proceedings.

One of the most intriguing moments of the trial thus far came when NASL’s attorney, Jeff Kessler, questioned Commisso about a Twitter account known for making derogatory remarks about USSF and MLS. Kessler, who is also representing Michael Jordan in an ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR, pressed Commisso on whether he had any connection to the account. Reports suggest that the anonymous account, often referred to as a “burner account,” had posted multiple criticisms of USSF leadership and its alleged favoritism toward MLS. The questioning led to a tense exchange, with Commisso denying any involvement while Kessler attempted to establish a link between the account’s activity and the NASL’s broader grievances against USSF.

