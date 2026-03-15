Carey Bolsters Competition Law Team With New Senior Counsel

Chilean law firm Carey has expanded its antitrust and regulated markets team with the appointment of María José Henríquez as senior counsel, according to a statement from the firm.

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The move reinforces a practice group led by partners Lorena Pavic and José Pardo and reflects the firm’s efforts to strengthen its capabilities in response to increasingly complex regulatory environments and the growing role of legal considerations in business strategy, according to a statement.

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Henríquez brings extensive experience in competition law, complex litigation and merger matters. She earned her law degree from the University of Chile and later obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Commercial Regulation and Antitrust from New York University School of Law. She also holds a diploma in Regulation and Competition from the University of Chile.

Her professional background includes significant public sector experience. Between 2012 and 2016, Henríquez served as head of the Anti-Cartel Division at Chile’s National Economic Prosecutor’s Office after previously working there as an attorney, according to a statement. In that role, she was involved in competition enforcement matters and investigations related to cartel conduct.

Since 2016, she has led the antitrust practice at the law firm Morales y Besa, where she advised clients on competition issues and regulatory matters, per a statement. Earlier in her career, from 2005 to 2008, she worked as an associate at Carey focusing on antitrust law.

The firm said her arrival forms part of a broader strategy to expand and reinforce a key practice area as businesses face evolving regulatory frameworks and increased scrutiny in competition matters, according to a statement.

Carey’s antitrust and regulated markets practice is widely recognized in Chile. The firm noted that the group is ranked in Band 1 by both Chambers and Legal 500, reflecting its standing among the country’s leading competition law practices, according to a statement.

Source: Lider Legal