Congress Pushes to Combat AI Deepfakes in Year-End Funding Deal

A bill aimed at combating the rise of deepfake pornography has been incorporated into the year-end government funding package revealed on Tuesday, potentially clearing the way for its swift enactment. Known as the Take It Down Act, the legislation seeks to criminalize the distribution of nonconsensual intimate imagery, including content created using artificial intelligence (AI). The bill also mandates that online platforms remove such content within 48 hours of notification.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this month, but it had yet to be addressed in the House. Its inclusion in the continuing resolution, which must pass by Friday to prevent a government shutdown, has significantly boosted the measure’s prospects. According to a statement, the bill is seen as an essential step in curbing the abuse of deepfake technology for harmful purposes.

A Shield for Victims of Exploitation

The legislation has been hailed as a crucial tool to support victims like Molly Kelley of Otsego, Minnesota, whose life was upended when a friend posted an explicit AI-generated video of her online. “My initial shock turned horror when I learned that the same person had targeted about 85 other women, some of whom I know personally,” Kelley shared in her testimony. Her experience underscores the widespread and deeply personal harm inflicted by such technology.

Advocates, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, stress the urgency of addressing the issue. “It is estimated that one in 12 American adults have had some type of image distributed without their consent,” Klobuchar stated. According to a statement, nearly half of those victims reported being stalked or harassed online after the images surfaced.

Tech Industry Support

Major players in the tech industry, including Google, Meta, TikTok, and Bumble, have expressed support for the legislation. The bill establishes clear accountability by making it illegal for individuals to knowingly publish deepfake content on social media platforms. It also strengthens legal mechanisms to prosecute offenders, making it easier to address these violations in court.

The widespread backing highlights the growing consensus on the need for decisive action against deepfake technology misuse. As social media and AI technology continue to evolve, lawmakers and industry leaders alike recognize the necessity of measures to protect individuals from exploitation.

Countdown to Passage

With just days remaining before the government funding deadline, the Take It Down Act stands on the brink of becoming law. Per a statement, its inclusion in the year-end funding deal underscores its importance as a legislative priority.