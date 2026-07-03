Cooperation in a Crisis: The ACCC’s New Streamlined Authorisation Pathway for Exceptional Circumstances

By: Jade Tan & Peta Stevenson (Mallesons)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this piece for Malleson’s Pulse blog, authors Jade Tan & Peta Stevenson examine Australia’s new Competition and Consumer Amendment (Responding to Exceptional Circumstances) Bill 2026, which significantly expands the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) ability to authorise coordination between competitors during times of crisis. The reforms establish a faster, simpler, and fee-free process that allows businesses to collaborate when exceptional circumstances threaten the economy or consumers.
The authors explain that the legislation introduces a new “exceptional circumstances declaration,” enabling the Treasurer to activate the ACCC’s streamlined authorisation powers without requiring the higher threshold of a formal national emergency. This new mechanism complements and consolidates the previous emergency framework, allowing the ACCC to grant expedited authorisations or issue class exemptions whenever either an exceptional circumstances declaration or a national emergency declaration is in force.
Compared with the standard authorisation process, the new pathway substantially reduces regulatory burdens. Applications no longer require public consultation, incur no application fees, and may even receive retrospective authorisation for eligible conduct dating back to 1 April 2026. Rather than demonstrating that public benefits outweigh public detriments, applicants need only show that the proposed coordination would assist in responding to or recovering from the declared crisis.
The authors consider that the reforms provide businesses with a much more practical mechanism for responding collectively to economic disruptions, reflecting lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they also highlight concerns about the speed with which the legislation passed Parliament and the limited scrutiny it received, raising questions about whether existing parliamentary oversight mechanisms will prove sufficient for such broad new executive and regulatory powers…
UK Competition Watchdog Escalates £2 Billion Nexfibre–Netomnia Deal to In-Depth Merger Probe
Jul 2, 2026 by
CPI
Germany Raises Concerns Over EU Draft Merger Guidelines, Warning of Potential Conflict With Existing Law
Jul 2, 2026 by
CPI
Judge Lets Yelp Use DOJ’s Search Monopoly Findings Against Google
Jul 2, 2026 by
CPI
Paramount Offers EU Concessions to Advance Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition
Jul 2, 2026 by
CPI
Getty Abandons $3.7 Billion Shutterstock Deal Following UK Competition Ruling
Jul 2, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Structural Remedies
Jun 26, 2026 by
CPI
Structural Remedies In Antitrust: Some Important Considerations
Jun 26, 2026 by
Lawrence White
Remedies In EU Competition Law: Between Caution, Creativity and Structural Change
Jun 26, 2026 by
Damien Geradin
Back to Basics? Merger Remedies at the FTC And DOJ in Trump 2.0
Jun 26, 2026 by
Logan Breed & Jill Ottenberg
Red Light, Yellow Light: Prior Approval and Prior Notice in FTC Merger Remedies
Jun 26, 2026 by
Marin Boney, Sandra Makeen & Tim Swartz