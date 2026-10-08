Coupang Faces Antitrust Pressure Over Supplier Practices

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang is facing increased regulatory pressure as lawmakers prepare to question company executives over allegations of unfair supplier practices and resistance to an antitrust investigation.

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According to BigGo Finance, the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee is scheduled to examine Coupang’s business practices during an Oct. 12 audit of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

Coupang Executive Vice President Joo Seong-won has been summoned to address allegations that the company required suppliers to cover discounts offered through its price-matching coupon program.

The company is also under scrutiny after refusing to cooperate with an Aug. 19 regulatory inspection, arguing that authorities failed to provide the legally required advance notice. A court rejected Coupang’s request for an injunction, and the KFTC is pursuing a potential fine of up to 200 million won ($150,000). Coupang has appealed the ruling, the report said.

Food-Delivery Operations Under Investigation

Coupang’s food-delivery subsidiary, Coupang Eats, faces a separate investigation into allegations that it restricted restaurants from offering better prices or promotions on competing platforms.

According to BigGo Finance, the KFTC rejected Coupang’s proposal to provide 60 billion won ($44.8 million) in merchant support over four years to resolve the case without formal sanctions.

The company could face penalties reaching 42 billion won ($31.3 million), although regulators have not issued a final decision.

Homeplus Restructuring Draws Attention

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The parliamentary audit will also address the financial difficulties of supermarket operator Homeplus.

Related: Korea Antitrust Regulator Weighs Tougher Inspection Rules After Coupang Court Challenge

The retailer has introduced a voluntary retirement program and is seeking investors as part of its court-approved rehabilitation plan. Homeplus and its adviser, Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, are exploring the sale of 67 supermarket locations alongside separate real estate disposals, according to the report.

Private equity firm MBK Partners has also lost its ownership stake following the cancellation of approximately 2.4 million shares under the restructuring plan.

Broader Retail Oversight

Executives from GS Retail and Woowa Brothers are also expected to face questions about supplier contracts, delivery commissions and competition practices.

Lawmakers are additionally reviewing proposed franchise regulations that would establish membership thresholds for associations seeking representative status in negotiations with franchisors.

The hearings underscore South Korea’s growing focus on competition and corporate accountability across its retail and digital commerce industries.

For Coupang, the outcome could carry significant financial and regulatory consequences as authorities continue examining its relationships with suppliers, restaurant partners and regulators.