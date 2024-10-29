Court Ruling Allows Class Action Against Live Nation Over Ticket Prices

A U.S. appeals court has dealt a blow to Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, denying their attempt to avoid a class-action lawsuit that accuses them of inflating ticket prices through questionable practices. In its ruling, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision, affirming that Live Nation cannot enforce contract clauses requiring customers to settle disputes through private arbitration rather than in a federal court, per Reuters.

The three-judge appeals panel echoed the earlier findings, stating that the arbitration agreements imposed on ticket buyers were disproportionately advantageous for Live Nation and ultimately unfair to consumers. According to Reuters, the court cited the terms as “unconscionable and unenforceable,” particularly given that claims would have been directed to New Era ADR, a new arbitration body that some argued was untested and weighted in favor of corporate defendants.

Rich Lee, the CEO of New Era ADR, responded to the ruling with disappointment, noting that the company was not a defendant in the case but was invested in a fair outcome. He defended New Era’s arbitration framework as “objective, easy to understand, and beneficial for any party with valid claims or defenses.” Nonetheless, the court found the arbitration setup to be problematic, and its ruling marks a significant step in the ongoing debate over the extent to which corporations can push consumers into arbitration, even in cases where large groups of consumers might be involved.

This decision arrives amid mounting pressure on Live Nation regarding its influence over the live events and ticketing markets. In a separate high-profile case, the U.S. Department of Justice, joined by several states, filed a lawsuit in May seeking to dismantle Live Nation’s dominance, alleging the company exerts monopolistic control over ticketing, which they argue limits competition and inflates prices. Live Nation has maintained that the live events industry remains competitive, dismissing accusations of monopolistic behavior.

Warren Postman, an attorney representing consumers in the class-action case, expressed satisfaction with the appeals court decision. According to Reuters, he criticized the corporate strategy of implementing “novel group procedures” to gain tactical advantages over consumers. Postman argued that these moves ultimately disadvantage customers by forcing them to navigate complex arbitration frameworks that undermine their ability to seek fair redress.

Live Nation has defended its use of New Era ADR’s arbitration rules, describing them as “sensible” and aligned with those used by other platforms, Reuters reported. Nonetheless, the ruling allows the consumer class action to proceed, opening a potential path to federal court for consumers who allege that they were overcharged due to unfair ticketing practices.

As this case progresses under the formal title Skot Heckman et al v. Live Nation et al, the broader issue of corporate power in dictating dispute resolution remains a focal point, likely to influence future regulatory and legal battles in the U.S.

Source: Reuters