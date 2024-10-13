Court Ruling Opens Door for Microsoft to Sell Xbox Games on Android Without Google’s Cut

Xbox President Sarah Bond has announced that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly through the Xbox app on Android devices. This development comes after a U.S. court ruling ordered Google to stop forcing developers to use its Google Play billing system, paving the way for increased competition and flexibility in the Android app marketplace.

According to TechCrunch, the ruling marks a major shift in how app developers and companies like Microsoft can operate on Android. Judge James Donato’s decision, handed down on Monday, requires Google to open up its mobile app store and allow third-party billing systems, giving Android users more choice in where and how they purchase apps and games.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bond celebrated the decision, stating, “The court’s ruling to open up Google’s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices, so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”

This announcement means that Microsoft will be able to bypass Google’s mandatory billing system, which previously required developers to give a share of in-app purchases to Google. With this new freedom, Microsoft can sell games directly to players, avoiding the revenue cuts typically claimed by Google through its Play Store policies.

While Bond did not provide details on the specific games that will be available for purchase via the Xbox app, TechCrunch reported that Microsoft is still finalizing its plans. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy by Microsoft to strengthen its mobile gaming footprint.

In a related effort, Microsoft has been developing its own mobile game store, a project that remains in the testing phase. Although Bond had initially announced in May that the store would launch by July, the rollout has been delayed. Once operational, this store is expected to feature Microsoft’s own titles, such as Minecraft and Candy Crush, while also offering opportunities for third-party publishers to sell their games.

Judge Donato’s ruling is part of the larger legal battle between Epic Games and Google, which has sought to challenge the tech giant’s dominance over the mobile app ecosystem. As part of the ruling, Google must allow third-party app stores to access Google Play’s app catalog and prevent the company from paying developers to exclusively launch their apps on its store. These changes are set to take effect on November 1 and will last for three years.

Google, however, is not taking the decision lightly. The company plans to appeal the ruling, arguing that the mandated changes will harm its ability to compete with Apple’s iOS platform. In a statement, Google said that the decision would “undercut Android’s ability to compete with Apple’s iOS,” signaling a drawn-out legal process ahead.

As Microsoft gears up for the November update to its Xbox app, gamers on Android can look forward to more options and greater convenience in accessing Xbox games.

Source: TechCrunch