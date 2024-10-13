Croatian Supermarket Chain Tommy Cleared to Acquire Brodokomerc Nova

Croatia’s supermarket chain Tommy has received approval from the country’s competition authority to take over direct control of retailer Brodokomerc Nova. The acquisition aims to expand Tommy’s presence in the retail sector, particularly in the Adriatic Primorje-Gorski Kotar county. The deal, focused on food, beverages, and household hygiene products, will allow Tommy to enter the smaller retail format segment, bolstering its overall market position in Croatia, according to See News.

The Croatian Competition Agency (AZTN) confirmed the acquisition, emphasizing that it is not expected to negatively impact market competition. Per AZTN’s statement, Tommy’s market share in the region is projected to remain modest, ranging between 5% and 10%, ensuring that competition remains healthy. Nationally, Tommy will maintain its position as Croatia’s sixth-largest retailer, per See News.

Brodokomerc Nova, a company jointly owned by Tommy and a group of 10 local stakeholders, operates predominantly in the northern coastal region. The retailer employed 279 people in 2023 and generated a revenue of 18.6 million euros, down from 20.6 million euros in 2022, according to data from business information provider Dun & Bradstreet. Although the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the move is seen as a strategic step for Tommy to expand into new retail formats and increase its influence in the Croatian market.

The clearance of the acquisition highlights Tommy’s efforts to adapt to changing market demands and grow within Croatia’s competitive retail environment.

Source: See News