Colorado’s Grocery Workers Unite to Oppose $24.6 Billion Supermarket Merge

Grocery workers, labor advocates, and local officials gathered outside Denver’s City Hall on Monday to express their opposition to a proposed $24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, the two largest supermarket chains in the United States. This rally coincided with the start of a two-week trial in Colorado’s antitrust case aimed at blocking the merger.

According to Colorado News, the state’s Attorney General Phil Weiser initiated legal action in February to prevent the merger, claiming it violates state antitrust laws and poses significant risks to consumers and workers in Colorado. The lawsuit specifically targets the potential harm the merger could bring, with Weiser asserting that it would likely lead to reduced competition and higher prices for shoppers.

During the rally, Ramon Zuniga, treasurer of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, voiced concerns about the promises made by the CEOs of the merging companies. “When these CEOs promise not to shut stores if the mega-merger goes through, do we believe them?” Zuniga questioned the crowd gathered at the City and County Building. He continued, “When they promise not to lay off workers if this mega-merger goes through, do we believe them? When they promise lower prices if the merger goes through, do we believe them? No, we don’t.”

The potential merger has sparked widespread concern among workers and consumers alike, with many fearing it could lead to job losses and higher prices at the grocery store. As the trial progresses, advocates for workers’ rights are hopeful that the court will side with the Attorney General and protect the interests of Colorado residents.

Source: Colorado News