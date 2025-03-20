Crypto Exchange Kraken Buys NinjaTrader for $1.5 Billion

Kraken, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, announced on Thursday its acquisition of retail futures trading platform NinjaTrader for $1.5 billion. The deal is expected to broaden Kraken’s reach beyond digital assets, allowing it to integrate into multiple asset classes and attract a larger user base.

According to Reuters, this acquisition comes at a time when the crypto sector is increasingly optimistic about regulatory changes under U.S. President Donald Trump. The industry anticipates a shift in policies that could reduce enforcement actions, promote institutional adoption, and establish clearer guidelines for digital asset trading.

Per Reuters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently dismissed a civil lawsuit against Kraken, which had accused the company of operating as an unregistered securities exchange. This decision has further bolstered confidence in Kraken’s ability to expand and evolve within the financial landscape.

Kraken currently ranks as the tenth-largest cryptocurrency spot exchange globally, based on metrics such as traffic, liquidity, and trading volume, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The acquisition underscores the growing convergence between cryptocurrency firms and traditional financial institutions, highlighting the increasing mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

The demand for access to diverse asset classes—including stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and derivatives—has been on the rise, pushing financial firms to adapt to evolving trader preferences. As Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau noted, “It is an important deal for the industry because it is a deal that a crypto native acquiring a traditional finance and it is a large, billion-dollar-plus deal.”

Lau further suggested that more deals could follow under what he described as “the most pro-crypto president, Congress, and regulators.” He emphasized the ongoing trend of crypto-traditional finance convergence, indicating that this acquisition could be a harbinger of further industry developments.

NinjaTrader, founded in 2003, has built a reputation as a cost-effective futures trading platform catering to nearly 2 million retail traders. Despite its acquisition, the company, backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners, will continue to operate as an independent entity under Kraken.

Source: Reuters