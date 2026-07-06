Cultivating Accountability in Agricultural AI

By: Michelle Ramsden & Jason M. Loring (Jones Walker)

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In this Jones Walker insight piece, authors Michelle Ramsden & Jason M. Loring look at the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across the agricultural sector and the governance challenges accompanying its growth. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in farming operations—from precision pesticide application and disease detection to livestock monitoring and crop forecasting—it offers enormous efficiency gains needed to feed a growing global population. However, because these technologies directly influence physical systems and regulated activities, errors can lead to crop failures, environmental damage, regulatory violations, and significant financial losses, making robust governance essential.

The authors examine the evolving legal landscape surrounding liability and accountability for agricultural AI. Determining responsibility is particularly difficult because modern ag-tech solutions rely on interconnected ecosystems involving software developers, equipment manufacturers, cloud providers, consultants, distributors, and farmers. As courts begin treating certain AI software more like traditional products for liability purposes, organizations are increasingly relying on contracts, documentation, and governance frameworks to allocate risk while legal standards continue to evolve.

The article also highlights the growing importance of farm data governance. Agricultural AI depends on vast quantities of operational data, yet ownership and usage rights are often governed solely through private contracts that may grant technology providers broad rights to commercialize farm-generated information. The authors stress that careful contract drafting, transparency, and informed consent are critical, while voluntary initiatives and emerging regulations such as the EU Data Act may help shape future standards for data portability and stewardship.

Finally, the authors argue that organizations should implement AI governance now rather than waiting for mandatory regulation. Drawing on the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, they recommend establishing clear accountability structures, mapping AI systems and vendor relationships, continuously measuring system performance, and implementing practical operational safeguards such as manual overrides and automated logging. With new legislative proposals, evolving USDA oversight, pesticide compliance obligations, and insurance requirements all increasing scrutiny of AI-enabled farming, proactive governance will help agribusinesses innovate responsibly while positioning themselves ahead of future regulatory requirements…

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