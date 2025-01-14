Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca Launches Government Affairs Division

Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP has unveiled a new Government Affairs team, aimed at helping clients navigate complex policy challenges across legislative, regulatory, and legal domains. The firm announced that the newly formed team is comprised of seasoned policy experts and former high-ranking government officials with extensive experience in Congressional affairs and regulatory advocacy.

The team includes notable figures such as Slade Bond, who previously served as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs; Pamela Gilbert, a named partner and former Executive Director of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission; Amanda Lewis, a former attorney with the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition and counsel to the House Antitrust Subcommittee; and Sarah Rooney, a legal policy expert with a distinguished background in federal agency work.

According to a statement from the firm, this group of experts brings a wealth of knowledge in policy development and advocacy, enabling clients to address legislative and regulatory issues at federal, state, and local levels. The team’s creation reflects the firm’s recognition of the growing need for integrated legal and government affairs counsel.

“In today’s complex legal, legislative, and regulatory environment, our clients need experienced government affairs counsel alongside traditional legal services,” said Charles J. LaDuca, Firm Chairman of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP. “This new team positions us to deliver exactly that, helping our clients to advance their interests effectively across all three branches of government.”

The newly formed Government Affairs team is particularly well-versed in antitrust and competition policy, having played key roles in shaping major legislation. Their work includes contributions to the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which addresses anti-competitive practices by large tech companies, as well as the CREATES Act, designed to lower prescription drug costs. Additionally, the team has been instrumental in securing significant increases in federal antitrust enforcement funding and advancing the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act.

Source: Cuneo Law