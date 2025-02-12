DOJ Antitrust Nominee Grilled on Google, Apple Cases and Enforcement

Gail Slater, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust division, is set to face a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, where lawmakers are expected to press her on her commitment to enforcing antitrust laws and maintaining the division’s independence. According to Reuters, Slater, an experienced antitrust attorney and current economic adviser to Vice President JD Vance, would be responsible for overseeing high-profile cases against major tech companies such as Google and Apple if confirmed.

Democratic senators on the committee are expected to challenge Slater on her stance toward corporate monopolies, particularly in light of ongoing cases against Alphabet’s Google, Apple, and other major firms. Per Reuters, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has expressed concerns that efforts by Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk to reduce the federal workforce could hinder the antitrust division’s ability to operate effectively. “Any efforts by Musk and Trump to fire or push out federal employees charged with enforcing our antitrust laws will hurt Americans at a time when families are struggling to make ends meet,” Booker said.

According to Reuters, Senator Peter Welch of Vermont is also expected to push Slater to continue efforts initiated under the Biden administration to lower costs in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and housing. The DOJ, alongside the Federal Trade Commission, has ramped up efforts to curb consolidation in the tech industry over recent years, including lawsuits against Google alleging monopolistic control over online search and advertising markets.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a vocal advocate for stronger antitrust enforcement, has signaled that she will question Slater about how she intends to “independently and consistently enforce the antitrust laws to promote competition, lower costs, and protect consumers.” Per Reuters, Klobuchar emphasized the need for the DOJ to continue blocking anti-competitive mergers and cracking down on price-fixing schemes.

On the other hand, Republican lawmakers, including Senator Mike Lee of Utah, have voiced support for Slater’s nomination. According to Reuters, Lee stated that Slater will “successfully lead the Antitrust Division in defending American consumers and continue President Trump’s first administration work to rein in Big Tech monopolies.”

Slater’s background includes previous roles at Fox Corp and Roku, as well as experience representing major technology firms through the now-defunct Internet Association. She also spent a decade at the Federal Trade Commission, providing her with extensive experience in antitrust enforcement.

As Slater faces questions from both sides of the political spectrum, the confirmation hearing is expected to be a key test of her approach to antitrust enforcement.

Source: Reuters