Dr. Mary T. Coleman Named Head of Compass Lexecon’s US Antitrust Practice

Compass Lexecon has announced the appointment of Dr. Mary T. Coleman as the new Head of its US Antitrust Practice. Dr. Coleman, an Executive Vice President at the firm, brings extensive experience in competitive analysis related to mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, as well as expertise in antitrust litigation.

According to a statement, she has been with Compass Lexecon since 2009 and has played a key role in advising clients on complex antitrust matters.

Per the announcement, Dr. Coleman has presented before both US and international antitrust authorities, submitted expert testimony in federal court, and testified in state court. Her work spans a variety of industries, including consumer products, digital platforms, and telecommunications.

Before joining Compass Lexecon, Dr. Coleman served as Deputy Director for Antitrust in the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from 2001 to 2004.

According to a statement, she was involved in all antitrust investigations at the agency and supervised cases covering mergers, horizontal restraints, monopolization, and vertical issues.

During her tenure, she was a driving force in enhancing the empirical aspects of antitrust investigations and fostering greater cooperation between the FTC and foreign jurisdictions, as well as between economic and legal teams.

Source: Compass Lexecon