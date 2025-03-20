Dr. Matthew Backus Joins Compass Lexecon as an Affiliate

FTI Consulting has announced that Dr. Matthew Backus has joined its Compass Lexecon subsidiary as an affiliate, strengthening the firm’s roster of economic experts. According to a statement from the company, Dr. Backus specializes in antitrust, microeconomics, and industrial organization and brings academic and practical experience to the role.

Dr. Backus is currently a professor at the Haas School of Business and the Economics Department at the University of California, Berkeley. His research spans economic areas including auctions, bargaining, communication, and productivity. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of empirical tools that help distinguish between theoretical models of behavior. Per a statement, his expertise extends across multiple industries, including financial services, manufacturing, retail, and technology.

His scholarly work has been published in academic journals such as Econometrica, The Quarterly Journal of Economics, and The Journal of Political Economy. His affiliation with Compass Lexecon adds an academic presence to the firm’s team of experts.

Daniel R. Fischel, Chairman of Compass Lexecon, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Backus’s addition to the firm. “Our top-notch roster of affiliates continues to grow at Compass Lexecon, allowing us to leverage a deep bench of experts with unique skillsets, tailored to our clients’ needs,” he said. “We are excited to have Dr. Backus join our team as he will add excellent value to our firm and client offerings.”

Dr. Backus is also a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research and a Research Affiliate of the Centre for Economic and Policy Research. His work has received support from notable institutions, including the National Science Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Backus highlighted the increasing complexity of modern markets and the need for rigorous economic analysis. “Today’s markets have grown increasingly complex, and clients are looking for rigorous economic analysis to help them navigate it. I am eager to join the experts at Compass Lexecon to continue the firm’s leading work in this space,” he stated.

