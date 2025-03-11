Epic Games Accuses Apple of Undermining App Store Reforms in Legal Filing

In the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, the dispute over in-app purchasing and App Store policies continues to heat up. According to a recent filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Epic Games claims that Apple has found ways to undermine the court’s previous rulings aimed at increasing competition in the App Store.

The filing, submitted on March 7, 2025, comes after years of contentious litigation. Epic Games had previously won a partial victory in its fight against Apple’s App Store policies, particularly concerning Apple’s anti-steering rules. These rules, which prohibited developers from directing users to alternative payment methods outside of Apple’s ecosystem, were part of what Epic claimed was an anti-competitive structure that allowed Apple to maintain its monopoly over iOS in-app transactions. The court issued an injunction, ordering Apple to remove these anti-steering restrictions and allow developers more freedom in directing customers to external purchasing options, such as on their websites.

However, Epic Games insists that Apple’s response to the ruling has been far from compliant. According to Epic’s filing, Apple has implemented new fees and restrictions that limit the effectiveness of these changes. The tech giant, Epic argues, has gone to great lengths to maintain its control over the App Store ecosystem and thwart any real competition that could threaten its financial dominance.

Epic’s 41-page filing accuses Apple of designing its “External Link Purchase Entitlement Program” in such a way that it effectively prevents developers from taking advantage of the changes. Epic claims the program is so restrictive that it discourages developers and consumers from participating. “At every turn, Apple picked the worst option for developers and consumers in order to preserve Apple’s profits,” the filing states. Epic further alleges that Apple’s actions, such as charging additional fees and imposing strict rules, are a direct violation of the court’s injunction. This, Epic believes, undermines the intent of the court’s order to foster greater competition.

Related: Epic vs. Apple: Executives to Testify in Ongoing Antitrust Battle

The filing also points to the decision by Apple’s management to impose a commission on external transactions as a key issue. Despite testimony from Apple executive Phil Schiller that a commission would likely violate the injunction, financial analysts within Apple reportedly determined that the company could lose significant revenue if it allowed external transactions without taking a cut. Former CFO Luca Maestri and CEO Tim Cook reportedly sided with those advocating for the commission, further reinforcing Epic’s view that Apple is actively working against the spirit of the court’s ruling.

Per Apple Insider, this legal maneuvering is a continuation of a long-standing feud between the two companies, which began when Epic Games introduced its own in-app payment system within Fortnite, leading to a confrontation over Apple’s 30% App Store commission. The battle, which has now spanned several years, continues to raise significant questions about App Store policies, developer rights, and the broader issue of antitrust in the tech industry.

While Epic’s filing is merely an opinion and not a court ruling, it highlights the ongoing tension between the companies and the broader issues at stake. Epic Games continues to push for reforms that would allow developers more control over their apps and their revenue, while Apple defends its business model as essential for maintaining the security and integrity of the iOS ecosystem.

According to Apple Insider, this latest development suggests that the fight between Epic and Apple is far from over, with both sides continuing to challenge each other’s interpretations of the court’s rulings.

Source: Apple Insider