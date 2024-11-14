EU Court Rejects Deutsche Telekom’s Challenge to Vodafone Deal

The EU General Court has dismissed a case brought forward by Deutsche Telekom and other telecommunications competitors, allowing Vodafone’s $22 billion acquisition of Liberty Global’s cable networks in Germany and Eastern Europe to stand. This decision supports a prior ruling by a lower court, marking a substantial affirmation of the European Commission’s approval of the 2019 transaction, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Vodafone, among the world’s largest telecom providers, initially announced the acquisition in 2018 as part of a strategic move to challenge established players, notably Deutsche Telekom, in Germany’s broadband and TV markets. The acquisition included a complete takeover of Unitymedia, a prominent German TV and broadband internet provider, giving Vodafone a stronger foothold against former monopolies. Judges concluded that the European Commission had acted correctly in determining that Vodafone and Liberty Global did not compete directly for the provision of TV signal transmission in Germany, a key argument in favor of the acquisition.

The legal dispute began in 2020, when Deutsche Telekom, joined by Tele Columbus and NetCologne, filed an appeal challenging the European Commission’s green light for the transaction. The companies argued that regulatory authorities had failed to assess adequately how the acquisition could reshape competition in Germany, particularly in the retail market. However, the EU General Court’s decision this week rejected these claims, reinforcing the Commission’s assessment that the acquisition did not significantly hinder competition.

Vodafone has welcomed the court’s ruling, emphasizing that the decision solidifies the competitive landscape envisioned when it acquired Liberty Global’s regional assets. However, the door remains open for Deutsche Telekom and its allies to appeal the decision further to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Vodafone-Liberty Global deal, valued at approximately €19 billion ($20.18 billion), originally brought the U.K.-based telecommunications company Liberty Global’s assets in Germany, as well as in Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic. The deal’s completion in 2019 expanded Vodafone’s reach significantly in the German market, where it now directly competes with Deutsche Telekom.

Although Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus, and NetCologne have not provided immediate responses to the ruling, the option for continued legal recourse at the EU’s top court suggests that this competition battle may not yet be entirely over.