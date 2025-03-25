EU Lawmakers Warn Against Weakening AI Regulations

European Union lawmakers have strongly opposed potential changes to the bloc’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulations, warning that such moves could exempt major U.S. tech firms like OpenAI and Google from key compliance obligations.

According to The Financial Times, the European Commission is considering making certain provisions of the AI Act voluntary rather than mandatory. These provisions are designed to ensure that advanced AI models do not generate harmful or misleading content, nor are they misused for election interference. The proposed changes follow significant lobbying efforts from U.S. tech giants and political figures, including former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Per The Financial Times, several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) involved in drafting the AI Act have expressed concerns about these revisions in a letter to the Commission’s digital chief, Henna Virkkunen. The MEPs argue that weakening regulations could lead to increased risks, including foreign interference, election manipulation, discrimination, and the spread of illegal content. They also warn that such a shift could severely impact Europe’s economy and democracy.

The AI Act, which classifies AI technologies based on risk levels, currently mandates strict reporting requirements for high-risk applications, such as those used in healthcare and public transportation. Additionally, powerful AI models must adhere to extra transparency obligations regarding their training data and methodologies.

At the center of the current debate is a new “code of practice,” which aims to guide AI companies on implementing the AI Act. The code is being developed by a panel of experts, including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and is expected to be adopted by the European Commission in May. However, finding a balance between strict enforcement and voluntary industry participation remains a challenge.

The EU has faced intense lobbying from the U.S. over its AI regulations. Meta’s global affairs head, Joel Kaplan, recently warned that the proposed code of practice could impose “unworkable and technically unfeasible requirements.” Meta has also claimed that due to the EU’s privacy rules, it cannot deploy its latest AI models within the bloc. Other companies, including Google, as well as European firms such as Spotify and Ericsson, have also criticized the regulatory approach.

Despite these pressures, Virkkunen has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to maintaining a fair and democratic digital landscape in Europe. Speaking at a recent event, she emphasized that the code of practice should provide clear guidance for industries and stakeholders rather than introducing additional hurdles.

As discussions continue, the EU faces a critical decision: whether to maintain its stance as a global leader in AI regulation or yield to industry demands for deregulation.

Source: The Financial Times