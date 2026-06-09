EU Rejects Apple’s Claims Over Siri AI Delay in Europe

European Union regulators on Tuesday pushed back against Apple’s assertion that EU technology regulations are responsible for delaying the launch of its upgraded Siri artificial intelligence features in the bloc.

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Apple announced earlier in the day that its enhanced Siri AI capabilities would not initially be available on iPhones and iPads in the European Union. The company argued that the European Commission had failed to engage constructively on issues related to privacy and security, according to Reuters.

The iPhone maker said it had proposed a transitional arrangement that would have allowed third-party virtual assistants to safely access Siri AI through an intermediary system over an 18-month period. However, the company said regulators rejected the proposal, per Reuters.

The European Commission strongly disputed Apple’s characterization of the situation.

“The decision not to roll out Siri AI in the EU is Apple’s and Apple’s only,” European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels. He added that nothing in the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) prevents companies from launching new products or services within the bloc.

Regnier also rejected Apple’s argument that compliance requirements made the rollout impossible.

“Apple was simply unable to develop interoperability solutions that meet essential EU privacy and security standards,” he said.

He further criticized the company’s approach to the issue.

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“Instead of trying to find a suitable compliance solution, Apple simply made a request to the European Commission to be exempted from their interoperability obligations under the DMA – and this for at least 18 months. That’s not an option.”

According to Reuters, EU officials said Apple had sought an exemption from obligations imposed under the DMA, a request that regulators declined. The legislation is designed to curb the market power of major technology companies, create greater opportunities for competitors, and expand consumer choice across digital markets.

The dispute highlights the ongoing tensions between large technology firms and European regulators over compliance with the DMA. Apple has previously argued that certain requirements under the law have complicated the introduction of new features in the region.

Last year, the company said DMA-related obligations forced it to postpone several functions for EU users, including iPhone mirroring on Mac devices, live translation features for AirPods, and some location-based capabilities within Maps, according to Reuters.

Europe remains a significant market for Apple. The region accounted for nearly 27% of the company’s total sales during its most recent fiscal year, though Apple does not separately report revenue generated specifically within the European Union, per Reuters.

Source: Reuters